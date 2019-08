Train passengers expecting to get off at Falkirk High later this evening could be in for a surprise.

ScotRail has announced that tonight its 10.45pm, 11.15pm and 11.45pm services between Glasgow Queen Street and Edinburgh will not call at Falkirk High.

Instead they will call at Falkirk Grahamston

According to the rail provider, it is to allow infrastructure engineers to carry out drainage works following heavy rain flooding the railway lines.