Rail travellers heading to Edinburgh from Falkirk High today will have to use a replacement bus for the final stretch from Linlithgow to the capital.

Meanwhile passengers travelling from Edinburgh to Stirling and Dunblane will have to use replacement buses between Edinburgh and Falkirk Grahamston.

The snag - to be repeated on Sundays June 16 and 23 - is to allow engineering works to take place between Edinburgh and Linlithgow.