Booze ban to be enforced on Scotrail trains today

Today’s Scotland v Francerugby game and the Fringe have prompted Scotrail to bring in a ban on drinking alcohol on trainsto and from Edinburgh from 2.30pm today.

The ban is aimed mainly at the busy Glasgow to Edinburgh main line through Falkirk, but also covers services from Edinburgh to destinations including Dunblane and Stirling, as well as Fife, Dundee and points north.

Answering customer questions on Twitter, Scotrail says it’s fine to carry drink if it is wrapped and being carried, for example, as a gift.

However several travellers query its assurance that public safety is a plausible reason for the ban, with several arguing that overcrowding on trains does not appear to warrant the same level of attention.