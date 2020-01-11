Bo’ness bus venture wins £60,000 grants boost

Bo’ness Community Bus Association has been given a positive start to 2020, with news of game-changing grants worth £60,000.

Since its inception the Association has transformed access to Edinburgh and key visitor sites (eg Kinneil, Ingliston) from Bo’ness, and is now planning future development.

A spokesperson said via social media: “We are pleased to announce funding from two major funder’s towards our projects for 2020.

“The Community Fund has awarded us £40,000 over three years to fund the recruitment of a project manager to lead our team into the challenges ahead.

“Smarter Choices Smarter Places have added £10,000 to this award over one year.

“In addition the Community Fund has awarded a further £10,000 towards the purchase of a WAVE minibus - thanks to these organisations for their support”.