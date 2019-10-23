Appeal for witnesses after Forth Valley accident leaves woman critical

An appeal for witnesses has come from police after a two-vehicle crash yesterday lunchtime.

The incident occurred around 12.35pm in Mar Place, Alloa, close to the roundabout at the junction with Marshill Roundabout.

A Fiat Punto travelling north on Mar Place was in collision with a Renault Megane travelling south.

Emergency services attended the scene and the driver of the Fiat Punto, a 51-year-old woman, was taken to hospital where her condition is described as critical.

The driver of the Renault Megane, a 51-year-old man, was uninjured. Both vehicles were not carrying any passengers.

The road was closed to allow for investigations to be conducted at the scene and was reopened at around 3.20pm.

Sergeant David Ross from Forth Valley’s Road Policing Unit said: “This crash happened at a busy section of road and we are eager to hear from anyone who saw what happened and who has not yet spoken to officers.

“The driver of the Fiat Punto remains in hospital and officers are working to establish the full circumstances of this incident.

“We’d ask any drivers with dash-cam devices to review their systems and provide any relevant footage to officers as soon as possible.”

Those with information or footage should contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 1433 of Tuesday, October 22, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.