Airport tower turns red to support Poppyscotland appeal

Edinburgh Airport’s commanding control tower turned red last night, and will remain that way each evening until Monday, November 11.

That is the 2019 anniversary of the day when the Armistice which ended the First World War was signed.

The red-lit tower is intended as a rallying call for the annual Poppyscotland appeal and also as a reminder that the airport was originally created to serve as an important military base.

A spokesperson said: “We’re delighted to again be supporting Poppyscotland this year in lighting our tower red.

“Edinburgh Airport started life as an RAF base and we have proud links with the services through our heritage and many ex servicemen and women who work in the team at Edinburgh Airport.

“It’s a great cause and we’re proud to play our part.”

Originally named The Turnhouse Aerodrome (older people still often refer to it as “Turnhouse”) the airport began military operations in 1916 with a grass runway, acting as a base for aircraft of the Royal Flying Corps (renamed the RAF in 1918).

During the Second World War it served as the base for three squadrons of the RAF’s legendary Supermarine Spitfires during the Battle of Britain.

After several decades’ use by the RAF its ownership was transferred to the Ministry of Aviation, and BAA finally bought the airport in 1971.