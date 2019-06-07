Airport’s £75m expansion will boost flights choice

The new £75m terminal opened at Edinburgh Airport this week will support customer growth to 20 million passengers - and further increase flight destination options.

That was the upbeat message from chief executive Gordon Dewar at an official ceremony performed by First Minister Nicola Sturgeon on Wednesday, marking airport’s “biggest project in a generation”.

The expansion delivers new gates, aircraft stands and international and domestic passenger arrivals halls, as well as additional baggage reclaim areas and an extended immigration hall.

It also brings new retail and food and beverage outlets, including the world’s first BrewDog airport bar.

The expansion marks the start of a larger programme of investment in key terminal and airfield facilities over the next five years, with almost £300 million being spent on a new baggage system, more new stands, improved check-in facilities and a new access road.

Nicola Sturgeon said: “I am delighted to open this terminal expansion, further establishing Edinburgh Airport as a gateway to Scotland from the rest of the UK and internationally.

“Edinburgh Airport not only supports our business and tourism sectors but employs 700 people directly and 7,000 through partner businesses – I was particularly pleased to meet engineering apprentices who are learning their trade in a fast-paced environment such as aviation.

“This £75 million investment will future-proof the airport for continued growth.

“As an outward looking nation, it is now more important than ever that we enhance connectivity with our European partners and with the rest of the world.”

Gordon Dewar said: “More than 14 million people come through our doors every year and we have invested to accommodate even more, as more and more people choose air travel to come to Scotland or to visit the world around us.

“We want that experience to be as positive as possible and this expansion provides greater options, including the ability to achieve greater connectivity”.