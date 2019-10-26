Airport invests millions in bid to ease transport congestion

More than £20 million is to be ploughed into measures aimed at improving transport access to Edinburgh Airport - and making it easier to get a taxi.

The first phase of the project will deliver a new East Terminus next summer which will house the airport’s licensed taxi operation (black cabs and private hire vehicles) for both pick-up and drop-off.

The current rank will move from the ground floor of the multi-storey car park and to the east side of the airport, adjacent to the tram stop.

Taxis will be able to access the facility by using the road over the old runway, reducing congestion on Eastfield Road at peak times.

The East Terminus will also provide covered walkways for passengers, a new passenger bridge, and a self-service kiosk for booking private taxis

The second phase of the project will deliver a new access road aimed at easing congestion on Eastfield Road and will see the entire drop-off facility move to the new facility.

Gordon Dewar, Chief Executive of Edinburgh Airport said: “As an airport, we provide quick and easy travel to destinations all over the world – that trip starts and ends here, so making it easier for people to get to and from the airport is important to us.

“As well as making it easier for licensed taxis to drop off and pick up passengers, this multi-million pound project will also see the construction of a new access road, helping to ease the congestion we currently see on Eastfield Road at peak times.

“By investing in our infrastructure, we’ll be able to deliver better access for public transport and increase those travel options for passengers, directly improving their journey.”