A9 roadworks between Falkirk and Stirling finally to be completed

Motorists travelling between Falkirk and Stirling are being assured two years of roadworks are about to end.

Those travelling this stretch of the A9 between Glenbervie and Manor Powis have had to endure numerous delays as a £25 million project was carried out.

It saw the removal of 51 electricity pylons between Falkirk and Stirling with over ten miles of underground cable installed.

Work began in September 2017 to modernise the transmission network.

The work is being carried out by Scottish Power Energy Networks (SPEN) and at one stage drivers faced four sets of roadworks between Torwood and Bannockburn.

It was due to be completed by the end of July by a last-minute delay means it will be Tuesday when the last temporary traffic light is removed.

The energy giant confirmed the remaining set of lights, located near Stirling Crematorium at Falkirk Road, Bannockburn, is to finally be removed after a fault was discovered in the cable close to the crematorium, delaying it’s completion.

A SPEN spokesperson said: “All of our cable has now been installed and jointed but during our testing works a fault was discovered at the joint bay on the A9 just south of the crematorium entrance.

“This repair is now under way and will be complete by the weekend and the traffic management (traffic lights) removed by Tuesday. We apologise for any inconvenience caused.”