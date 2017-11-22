Toys for boys and gifts for girls

Falkirk’s Howgate Shopping Centre will once again be running its annual Christmas Toy Appeal.

Now in its 15th year, the appeal sees scores of shoppers donating gifts to the centre so they can be passed onto children in the area who may not otherwise get a Christmas present this year. People are asked to bring presents to the centre’s help desk located opposite Dorothy Perkins by Sunday, December 10.

Howgate marketing manager Margaret Foy said: “For over a decade, shoppers have shown huge generosity by donating a gift which is then given to a disadvantaged child. The appeal has brought Christmas goodwill to hundreds of children in our community.

“We know that this year Falkirk shoppers will once again show their kindness by thinking of others in difficult situations.”

Working with Falkirk Council’s Social Work department and other local charities and organisations, the Howgate helps coordinate the gift giving by opening its Help Desk for all donations of gifts.

Margaret said: “Last year saw more shoppers than ever donate presents, which was fantastic to see as we know what a difference the gesture makes to children who otherwise would go without.

“We receive lots of gifts for younger children but we require even more for older children between nine and 17, so any gifts for these age groups would be really appreciated.”

Once all gifts are wrapped, the relevant agencies ensure that they are distributed in plenty of time for Christmas.

Visit www.howgateshoppingcentre.co.uk for more information.