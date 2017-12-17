Toy appeal collection point

Falkirk East MSP Angus MacDonald has set up a Christmas collection point in his office to assist with the annual Salvation Army toy appeal.

Every year the Salvation Army collects toys to distribute to children and families who have little or nothing under their tree on Christmas morning, and Mr MacDonald has agreed to assist with this year’s collection.

Donations can be taken to 2 York Arcade, Grangemouth, between 9.30am and 4.30pm Monday to Friday, and should be made by the morning of Monday, December 18.