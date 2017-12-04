Town square to finally fly flag

Councillors have agreed the Denny and Dunipace flag can fly from a flagpole in the new town square.

Falkirk Council’s executive was told the possibility of the banner remaining outside Carronbank House or moved to Broompark Community Centre near the War Memorial had been considered, but public opinion made it clear the town square was the overwhelming choice.

Denny and Dunipace is the only town in Scotland to have its own flag. The project was funded by Foundation Scotland and the flag certified by the Lord Lyon King of Arms.

Its green, white and blue design shows the River Carron separating Dunipace and its 11-pointed star to the north and Denny’s two-towered castle symbolising the River of Forts to the south.

Local councillor Paul Garner who had campaigned to make the town square the flag’s permanent home said: “This is a good decision which the community will be very pleased with. The flag is part of our identity and we are proud of it.”

Tuesday’s meeting also agreed the council’s flag-flying protocol.

Decisions include the Union flag and Saltire continuing to fly outside the Municipal Buildings in Falkirk Monday to Friday, the Rainbow flag on International Day against Homophobia, Biphobia and Transphobia and on the day of any Falkirk Pride event.

It was agreed flags will be flown at half mast on the death of the Queen and funerals of the Royal Family including HRH Princess Anne the Princess Royal, prime ministers and ex-UK prime ministers, first ministers and ex-first ministers of Scotland and serving Falkirk councillors.