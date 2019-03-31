Tomorrow’s Energy exhibition launches from Larbert

A roving exhibition aimed at educating thousands of adults and pupils about different types of energy has been launched by Scottish Government minister Paul Wheelhouse at Larbert High School.

Energy minister Paul Wheelhouse said the Powering the Future on Tour display will provide a platform where people can learn about the challenges associated with energy demand.

The interactive display tells the stories behind energy extraction, conversion, distribution and use.

It also shows how resources are used to power modern lives and the challenges faced in creating a secure, affordable and sustainable energy future.

The exhibition will now be taken to primary and secondary schools throughout Scotland, aiming to inspire pupils and help teachers deliver the Curriculum for Excellence.

Particular emphasis will be placed on visiting rural areas and schools in areas of high deprivation.

Paul Wheelhouse, said:“Powering the Future On Tour will help children all over the country understand how energy is created and used.

“I’m delighted the Scottish Government has been able to support this project which will create a welcoming and encompassing environment to have a conversation about energy sources, and energy’s transformation, management and control, and how as a country Scotland can meet the challenges associated with energy demand.”

Steve Owens, Glasgow Science Centre’s On Tour manager, said: “Glasgow Science Centre’s Powering the Future On Tour programme aims to inspire and challenge people, young and old across Scotland, engaging them with the critical role that energy plays in all our lives.

“From schools to conferences, festivals to community groups, Powering the Future On Tour’s professional science communicators will make sure that the science underpinning Scotland’s energy debate is clear and accessible to people of all ages, backgrounds and abilities.

“Powering the Future on Tour will also invite energy experts from industry to enhance the personal experience of Scotland’s young people, and highlight the science careers in this exciting field.”