Today is open day at Kinneil House

Historic Kinneil House in Bo’ness is staging the latest in a series of special open days this afternoon (last admission 3.30pm) - complete with special events.

The one-time stately home boasts some of the finest Renaissance wall paintings in Scotland, and was one of the seats of the powerful Hamilton family.

Maria Ford from The Friends of Kinneil charity said: “Kinneil is a wonderful old building with an amazing history.

“Our open days aim to bring the site alive with a range of themed experiences, tying into local and national festivals such as Festival of Museums and Doors Open Days.

“All of the tours are free of charge – and there’s no need to book in advance. We’ll allocate places on the day. So, come along and we’ll show you inside!”

The Friends will run timed tours leaving from Kinneil Museum (in front of the House) every 15 minutes – up until the last tour, which will be at 3.30pm.

For today’s open session Historic Environment Scotland’s rangers will be taking visitors around the surrounding Kinneil Estate, which includes ponds, woodland and a cottage used by inventor James Watt.

June will see Bo’ness get dressed up for its annual Children’s Fair Festival.

Kinneil House – an early location for the festival – will open the Sunday before the Fair, on June 24.

For more information visit kinneil.org/2018/03/16/eventsin2018/