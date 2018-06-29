Time is ticking down on Dollar Park floral clock

The clock is ticking to encourage people to help restore the floral clock in Falkirk’s Dollar Park.

A joint initiative between the Cyrenians and the Rotary Club of Falkirk has led to the landmark timepiece once again being planted out at the entrance to the popular greenspace.

However, the aim is for a proper working clock to be in place by this time next year.

Lynda Ross-Hale, Cyrenians senior manager, said that although the £20,000 fund had been set up, there wasn’t time to purchase the mechanism for the clock and get all the plants in place ready to bloom for this summer.

Revealing that a £5000 grant from the Barr Trust, set up by the Irn-Bru makers, had been received this week, she said: “That’s given us a great boost but we had to take the decision to plant up the clock without the working mechanism if we wanted too have it in place this year.

“Our hope is that we will have reached the target in plenty of time for 2019 and it will once again be a working floral clock.”

Planting of around 2000 is expected to be complete by this weekend.

The choice of plants was overseen by Les Pryde, the current Friends of Dollar Park chairman and a former principal parks officer with Falkirk Council.

Lynda said: “He drew up the design from his own experience and after talking to the people who plant the floral clock in Edinburgh’s Princes Street Gardens every year.”

Cyrenians and Falkirk Rotary Club are now urging individuals and businesses to help “put the tick back in the clock”.

They can sponsor a minute for £100 with their donation recorded on a plaque which will be installed in the park’s walled garden.

This Saturday the Cyrenians are holding a summer fete in the garden from noon to 3pm and, along with face painting, refreshments and live bands, people will have an opportunity to make their minute count for the floral clock. Admission to the event is free.

Lynda added: “If people cannot make it along on Saturday, they can contact Hazel Taylor on (01324) 633413 to make their pledge.

“This year the clock marks the Cyrenians 50th anniversary and we would like to acknowledge special anniversaries in the town’s heritage each summer.

“The floral clock has been a great community project and it is evident it means a great deal to many people.”