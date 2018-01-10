Tim Hortons plan to be lodged again

Plans for a Tim Horton’s Coffee Shop and drive through in Falkirk Central Retail Park will be re-submitted in the near future.

Applicants Grantchester Developments, retail park owners, withdrew the plans last month but stated the application, after being reviewed, will be lodged again with Falkirk Council in “due course”.

The plans which were withdrawn on December 11 sought to build a branch of the world famous Canadian coffee house empire within the Central Retail Park customer car park area, adjacent to its northern boundary near Galloway Street. The proposed 210 square meter premises would have employed around 25 people.

A similar plan, lodged by Ramoyle Group on Tim Hortons behalf, for a Coffee Shop and drive through in Tryst Road, Stenhousemuir, was given the go ahead by Falkirk Council planning committee in September last year.