Tight knit congregation creates a poppy waterfall to remember

A dedicated band of knitters have stitched together a remarkable “waterfall” of poppies in plenty of time for Remembrance Sunday.

Members of Grangemouth’s St Mary’s Episcopal Church, in Carronflats Road, were inspired to create their long, colourful cascade after hearing about a similar endeavour down south.

It is 80 years since the foundation stone was laid for St Mary’s and the massive poppy strip, which is now on display in the church, is also a memorable way to mark that major milestone.

Robina Clark, one of the knitting crew, said: “A member of our congregation came upon a story of churches in England displaying a waterfall of knitted poppies on the outside of their building and thought we could do something similar.

“Members of the congregation volunteered to knit together 654 poppies over the weekend of St Mary’s 80th birthday celebrations and the waterfall is now on display in the church porch where it will remain until after Remembrance Sunday.

“It was also suggested people sponsor a poppy and write a dedication in a book to who they wish to remember. All donations received will be split between the Poppy Appeal and Help for Heroes.”