Tickets on sale for Good Friday canal cruise

Tickets are available for a Good Friday cruise along the Union Canal aboard the Wooden Spoon Seagull.

With three times the space of a normal canal boat and a sliding roof, the Wooden Spoon boat offers a unique environment for cruising.

The trip has been organised by Seagull Canal Cruising and will take place on Friday, April 19.

Passengers will set sail from the Seagull Trust Cruises Boathouse at 11am, travelling along the Union Canal before arriving in Linlithgow at around 2.30pm.

To book call 07429602293 or visit www.seagullcanalcruising.co.uk