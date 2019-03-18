Tickets on sale for charity burlesque comedy night in Camelon

A Falkirk burlesque instructor is hosting a charity comedy cabaret next month.

Laura Stevenson (38), who runs Lady Glitter Kiss studio on Falkirk High Street, has organised the fundraiser which will take place on Saturday, April 20 at Camelon Junior Social Club from 7.30pm.

Laura Stevenson aka Lady Glitter Kiss

As well as burlesque performances from Lady Glitter Kiss, Silver Fire, Enchantee Se Soir and many others there will be fire acts and entertainment from DJ Lloyd Stevenson and Glaswegian comedian Chrissy Ross.

The Butt Naked Butlers will also be in attendance.

All proceeds raised will go to the Hope4Mae charity, which funds treatment for Cerebral Palsy sufferer Mae Fox (9) from Doncaster.

Laura said: “This is the second fundraiser for little Mae, having run a burlesque event last year and I am delighted to be in a position to help her as she has been through so much and is such an inspirational little girl.”

For tickets contact Laura on 07941881423 or via the Lady Glitter Kiss Facebook page.