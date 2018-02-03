Tickets for Noel Gallagher in Perth go on sale next Monday

Falkirk fans of Noel Gallagher have been given a slim allocation of tickets for BBC’s The Biggest Weekend in May - and can try their luck from Monday next week (February 12).

It’s understood 60 per cent of tickets for the Scone Palace appearance will go to Perth and Kinross residents, while 25 per cent will go jointly to Falkirk, Fife and Dundee - the rest will be on general sale.

The odds mean anyone aiming to be at the gig will have to move fast.

Across the weekend there will be extensive TV coverage on BBC One, BBC Two and BBC Four and sets will be available on BBC iPlayer, mobile and online.

The scale of coverage will replicate that of Glastonbury festival on the BBC, allowing audiences at home to enjoy all of their favourite acts as well as discover brand new music.

The UK-wide weekend is on May 25 to 28, with one venue in each of constituent UK nation, and is being billed as the BBC’s biggest ever celebration of music across TV, radio, online and mobile.

Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds is among those confirmed for the line-up, along with Nigel Kennedy and the BBC Scottish Symphony Orchestra - with more to be announced.

Down south acts confirmed include Snow Patrol, Ed Sheeran, Beck and Manic Street Preachers.

Tickets go on sale on Monday, February 12, priced £18 plus a £4.50 booking fee.

The booking process will be handled by Ticketmaster - the only official ticketing agent for The Biggest Weekend. For more information about tickets, visit www.bbc.co.uk/biggestweekend.