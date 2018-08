If you don’t know your Daubentons from your Pipistrelles you might enjoy a special nature ramble taking place in Larbert on Thursday, August 30 ... after dark.

Led by Forestry Commission rangers, it’s a bat night designed to shed light (literally) on the quaint habits and habitats of species including brown, long-eared bats (the bat in our picture is a Daubenton).

The outing starts at Larbert Old Parish Church at 8.30pm, and is free.