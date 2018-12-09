Thumbs up from Team Muirhead for Isla’s Falkirk bag for life

Pupils at Falkirk’s Comely Park Primary School were delighted when women’s curling champions Team Muirhead dropped by.

They called in specially to congratulate Isla Reekie (6) for winning gold in a nationwide Aldi design competition.

Aldi and Team GB challenged young people aged 5–14 to design a Bag for Life that would inspire others to “eat fresh”, and attracted thousands of entries.

But Isla’s design was the best in Scotland, and now features on bags in Aldi stores all over the country.

Eve Muirhead said: “As athletes we know how important it is to eat healthy, fresh food.

“It’s really great to see Aldi supporting initiatives such as ‘Get Set To Eat Fresh’, which helps raise awareness around healthy eating in schools.

“Coming into schools and speaking to children directly is a great way to get this message across.

“We really hope the children of Comely Park Primary School enjoyed the visit and feel inspired to eat more fruit and veg.”