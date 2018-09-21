Three small reasons to care about Red Squirrels

Monday marks the start of Red Squirrel Awareness Week, but SSPCA staff are already doing their bit to protect the species after these three little siblings were found just a short drive from Falkirk.

Their nest had fallen from a tree, and there was no sign of any parents - so they were clearly in danger.

Rescue centre manager Colin Sneddon said: “When red squirrels come into our care they are hand-reared by our expert centre staff.

“They’re weaned or given the appropriate care and veterinary attention before being moved into one of our outdoor aviaries to develop the skills necessary to thrive in the wild before being released.

“We keep human exposure to a minimum to ensure the squirrels have the best chance of survival once back in the wild.”

Less than 120,000 red squirrels remain in Scotland, and that’s three quarters of the total UK population - so the SSPCA are using these three orphans to raise public awareness about these under-threat creatures.

You can follow #RedSquirrelWeek on social media to track the campaign and find out more.

Anyone who discovers an injured or distressed wild animal should call our animal helpline on 03000 999 999.