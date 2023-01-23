Three men taken to hospital following M9 crash in Forth Valley area
Road policing officers are appealing for information after a serious collision on the M9 which led to three men being taken to hospital.
The incident happened just after 5am on Sunday, January 22 on the northbound carriageway of the M9, close to junction 10 near Stirling and involved a silver Mercedes C-Class car.
Closed for a number of hours following the incident, the northbound carriageway was reopened at around 12.30pm.
Sergeant David Marr said: “Enquiries are ongoing and I would appeal to anyone who witnessed the incident, or who seen the silver Mercedes saloon car on the motorway before the crash took place to contact us.
“I would also be keen to obtain any dashcam from drivers on this area of road around the time of the crash on Sunday morning.”
Anyone with information that may assist in the investigation is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference 0741 of January 22.