Three in hospital after car crashes into police vehicle near Larbert

A police car was struck by another vehicle as it responded to a crash near Larbert.

The force has confirmed a police vehicle parked on the hard shoulder of the M876, near to the Junction 7 slip-on, was hit a short time after 8am this morning.

Officers had been called out to the scene of an earlier accident after a car left the slip-on close to the slip road.

While no-one was injured in the initial accident, two officers within and the driver of the car which crashed into the stationary vehicle were taken to hospital.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Police in Forth Valley were called to the M876 near Junction 7 around 7.40am on May 30 following a report that a car had left the road.

“A police vehicle, which responded to this incident, was struck by another car around 8.15am while stationary on the hard shoulder.

“Two officers, within the vehicle at the time, and the driver of the car have been taken to hospital.

“The driver of the vehicle which left the road was uninjured.

“Emergency services remain at the scene and the M876, eastbound at Junction 7, is closed. Motorists are asked to avoid the area.”