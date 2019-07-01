Three Falkirk district organisations benefiting from Green Economy Fund

Three Falkirk district organisations have benefitted from a funding boost that will help each one pursue its green ambitions.

Forth Valley College, Little Kerse Leisure and Forth Environment Link will all receive a portion of a £10 million Green Economy Fund set up by Scottish Power Energy Networks.

Established last year, the fund aims to support projects that help the Scottish Government in reaching its green targets to boost local economic growth, improve air quality in cities and deliver a better future.

The fund specifically helps projects which promote low-carbon heating, low-carbon transport or the education of Scotland’s workforce for a greener future.

Forth Valley College is to use the £43,727 it has been awarded to create a STEM Hub for its three campuses, in Falkirk, Stirling and Clackmannanshire, where students, businesses and the public can learn about renewables and energy efficiency.

Little Kerse Leisure will take its £380,000 share to ensure its football premises are energy efficient by replacing floodlights with LED versions.

In addition, the organisation will create a community hub through the introduction of electric vehicle charging points and a battery storage infrastructure.

Forth Environment Link plans to expand the region’s e-bike sharing scheme through its £483,690 grant.

The company is supporting greener travel by installing more than 40 new electric bikes and four charging stations in Falkirk and Stirling.

Frank Mitchell, chief executive of SP Energy Networks, said: “At SP Energy Networks, we share the Scottish Government’s vision of making a cleaner, greener Scotland by accelerating our green economy in order to deliver a better future quicker for our communities.

“We believe in supporting our communities by investing directly in projects that deliver low0carbon solutions and also create the economic benefits locally that can come from driving to zero carbon. We are delighted to support the work of three great projects in Falkirk.”

Mike Thornton, group director of operations at Energy Saving Trust, the administrator for the Green Economy Fund, said: “This latest announcement shows how the Green Economy Fund continues to provide valuable funding to projects that will have a lasting and sustainable impact on Scotland’s green economy.

“We’re really looking forward to supporting fund recipients to deliver their projects.”