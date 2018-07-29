Three Falkirk amigos’ Strathcarron bake sale success

editorial image

The fundraising ethos has started early in life for Falkirk kids Eilidh and Finn Hunter, and their pal from next door Callum Hooks - who have just raised £70.30p for Strathcarron Hospice.

It’s the third such effort by Eilidh (9) Finn (6) and Callum (9), bringing their total to nearly £160 - and this has been their best year yet.

Proud mum Una said: “We usually present the money at Strathcarron during the holidays, and the staff there produce certificates for them.

“They love their sense of achievement after baking all the goods themselves”.