Three Falkirk amigos’ Strathcarron bake sale success

The fundraising ethos has started early in life for Falkirk kids Eilidh and Finn Hunter, and their pal from next door Callum Hooks - who have just raised £70.30p for Strathcarron Hospice.

It’s the third such effort by Eilidh (9) Finn (6) and Callum (9), bringing their total to nearly £160 - and this has been their best year yet.

Proud mum Una said: “We usually present the money at Strathcarron during the holidays, and the staff there produce certificates for them.

“They love their sense of achievement after baking all the goods themselves”.