Three-car crash near The Kelpies causes delays for M9 drivers

Motorists experienced delays on the M9 this morning (Tuesday) following a three-car crash on the westbound carriageway near The Kelpies.

Fortunately nobody was injured during the accident, which took place at around 8am.

Police arrived on the scene a short time later to clear debris from the road.

Officers confirmed one of the vehicles involved had to be towed away because of the damage it sustained.

Sergeant Andy Angus, of Falkirk Police Station, said: “We received a report at 8am of a three-car road traffic accident on the M9 near The Kelpies, heading towards Glasgow and Stirling.

“There were no injuries but there was debris on the road.

“There was a lane blocked but most of the debris was on the hard shoulder and it has all been cleaned up by police.”