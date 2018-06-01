Thousands to join comic Des for epic 20th anniversary cycle slog

The recent Wee Jaunt cycling event at the Kelpies has inspired hundreds of riders to take part in Pedal for Scotland’s milestone 20th event on September 9.

More than 700 took part in the round-Falkirk cycle run that began at the Helix, an increase of 150 from last year - and now “thousands” have already committed to the big challenge in 100 days time, including radio presenter and comedian Des Clarke.

Meanwhile a fortune has already been pledged in sponsor funds for official charity partner the STV Children’s Appeal.

Des Clarke, Capital Scotland Breakfast presenter, has been getting to grips with a rigorous training schedule ahead of completing his first Pedal for Scotland challenge.

This has included pedalling his co-hosts around Glasgow on a rickshaw - after recently learning to ride a bike at the age of 37.

He said: “If you want to join us and help push us up a hill (or point and laugh) there’s still time to register. So get on yer bike!”

Thousands of people of all abilities will take part in the Pedal for Scotland 45-mile Classic Challenge and 100-mile Big Belter which both start from Glasgow city centre, travelling across the central belt to Edinburgh.

There’s also a 10-mile closed road Wee Jaunt from Linlithgow to Edinburgh.

Transport Scotland will help support the event, and the Minister for Transport and the Islands Humza Yousaf MSP will also be taking part on the day.

Cycling Scotland chief executive Keith Irving said: “It’s fantastic to see so many people already signed up and ready to Pedal for Scotland.

“There is something for all ages and abilities, and each of the routes offer riders the opportunity to set themselves a personal goal or challenge to get cycling and keep cycling”.

Registration for Pedal for Scotland on September 9 is available at www.pedal.scot