Thousands of Falkirk residents caught up in sub-zero gas cut nightmare

Gas distribution company SGN estimates around 8,000 homes in Carronshore, Larbert, Skinflats and Stenhousemuir are without gas today, after a fault at the area’s gas governor.

A governor is a piece of equipment that regulates pressure in the gas network, ensuring the gas reaching homes is at the correct pressure.

A spokesperson said: “This issue is affecting many, but not all, properties within the FK2 and FK5 postcode areas.

“We have engineers on site and we’ll be opening a customer incident centre in the local community in the next few hours. “We’ll provide details once it’s open”.

SGN says it will provide a further update on its website at 3pm.

Reader Toni McCulloch said: “I’m in Kinnaird with a two year old who has tonsilitis? I’ve had none all morning”.

Another resident, Margaret McAlpine, said: “Low gas pressure - when I called was advised to switch gas off at mains for safety ... an engineer would be sent out”.