Thomas the Tank Engine and friends are back in Bo’ness next month, with two days full of “engines with friendly faces”, childrens competitions, fairground attractions and more.

The dates for the appearance of the star characters in Rev W Awdry and his son Christopher’s Railway Stories are May 11 and 12, and pre-booking is essential.

For more information visit https://www.bkrailway.co.uk/your-visit/day-out-with-thomas/