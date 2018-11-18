Thistle Award glory for Falkirk leisure entrepreneur Craig

THE owner of Falkirk’s Transcend Escape Rooms and Wee Heroes laser tag arena has received the coveted Regional Rising Star award at the annual Scottish Thistle Awards.

Craig MacDonald (20) was commended by the judges of the prestigious national awards for his positive impact on local tourism, and for his passion for inspiring and mentoring the next generation - “even at such a young age”.

Craig said of his success: “I’m overwhelmed to receive such a prestigious award, and must thank VisitScotland for the opportunity. “This would not have been possible without the continued support of my family, friends, valued colleagues and customers.

“I would nominate all of them for an award if I could.”

Wee Heroes is said to be the UK’s first superhero-themed laser tag venture, while Transcend Escape Rooms is a novel team-building escape and problem-solving game.

Craig’s success means he now goes on to fly the flag for Central East and Tayside region at the national final of the Scottish Thistle Awards in Edinburgh next spring.

Neil Christison, VisitScotland Regional Director, said: “I would like to say a special congratulations to Craig for winning this prestigious award at the regional final of the Scottish Thistle Awards.

“These awards recognise the drive and passion the industry has for creating an unforgettable experience for visitors and I’m delighted that Craig has been recognised for an outstanding contribution to the region.

“He really is a shining example of someone who goes above and beyond for the tourism industry, and in the Year of Young People, it is particularly fitting to highlight someone who has already done so much for the local tourism industry.”