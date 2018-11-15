This fantastic five-bedroom home in Old Polmont also has a cottage in the garden!

This charming five-bedroom traditional home can be found in a secluded locaton, set within fabulous extensive gardens.

Situated in the popular village of Old Polmont this family residence - perhaps one of the area’s best kept secrets - encompasses the convenience of contemporary styling with the character of a long-established stone built property.

The main house boasts three reception rooms, a conservatory, four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

The adjacent cottage has been recently converted into a welcoming apartment, comprising an open plan bedroom/sitting room/kitchen and a shower room.

Accommodation in the main house extends over two levels. On the ground floor you will find a sizeable south-facing conservatory, a bright formal lounge with a feature fireplace and a large music room.

Also downstairs you will find the appealing master bedroom with an en suite and a feature exposed stone wall.

The mature, south-facing gardens are a delight during the warmer weather. They are predominantly laid to the lawn with well-planted flower beds, mature trees and a family summer-house.

Located within the rear courtyard is the traditional detached cottage which has been upgraded and could easily be utilised for an additional bedroom or as a holiday let or office/studio.

Edinample, Bo’ness Road, Old Polmont, is on the market with Slater Hogg & Howison at offers over £360,000.