Thirteen Falkirk district schools closed due to gas supply issues

Thirteen schools and community education centres will be closed today due to the continuing gas supply issues in the Falkirk district.

Falkirk Council announced the closures on their website last night.

Those schools to remain closed are Larbert and St Mungo’s High Schools, Carronshore, Carron, Bainsford, Airth, Kinnaird, Ladeside, Larbert Village, St Bernadettes and Stenhousemuir primary schools, Thistle Wing and Annex and Inchlair Nursery and Larbert ELCC.

The local authority advises that staff should report to school in the first instance when it can be decided to either stay in school with electric heaters, deploy to other schools where there are staffing issues or send home to work at home.

They advised a decision would be taken on Monday as to whether schools would open on Tuesday.

More than 8,000 homes across the district have been without gas since early on Sunday morning, posing major problems for thousands of local residents.

Gas workers will take days to reach everyone affected - and will have to visit every individual house to reconnect supply.