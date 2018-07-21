They’re keeping Bonnybridge Bonny ... for the big day

Bonnybridge Gala Day is on August 4, and the place needs to look its best - so a band of young volunteers (and some grown-ups) staged a fundraising litter pick on the parade route today.

They included Gala retinue children, Community Council and other helpers - notably local couple David and Nicole Brown, whose young son Lewis, also determined to take part, suffers from a lung condition.

Despite requiring oxygen 24 hours a day he aimed to do his best to complete the one mile route.

Organised by Community Councillor Brian Hastings and Bonnybridge Gala Committee chairwoman Arlene Graham, the team managed to collect 21 black bags full of rubbish.

They cleaned the whole stretch between Anderson Park and Duncan Stewart Park (and raised some funds for the Gala).

Arlene said: “It was a great turnout, the kids all enjoyed themselves - and were proud to pick up a wee certificate at our water station, run by Elizabeth Martin”.