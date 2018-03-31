They’re going to put you in the movies

If you’ve ever fancied a career on the silver screen a short trip to Glasgow might just be worth your while on April 15.

That’s when Universal Extras Ltd are staging an open casting day, which will see some people ultimately gain a special form of immortality - for example appearing in a crowd scene in some future big movie.

The firm concerned has previously hired out its extras for films as varied as Star Wars: the Last Jedi, and Paddington 2.

It is based in the famous Pinewood Studios in England, and supplies extras for paid roles in movies shot across the UK and Ireland.

The casting session runs from 10am till 4pm on Sunday, April 15 at The Studio, 67 Hope Street, G2 6EA, and no experience is necessary (although you have to be aged 16 and a half or older, with the right to work in the UK).

Anyone interested in giving it a try needs to register as an extra at www.universalextras.co.uk