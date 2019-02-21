Postcodes

These are the most affordable postcodes in and around Falkirk

Property website Zoopla has revealed the most affordable postcodes to buy a house in the Falkirk area.

The figures are based on current average property values in the county for February 2019, revealing Falkirk’s most budget-friendly locations. The countywide average property value for Falkirk is currently £153,113.

Average property value: 148,630

1. EH51

Google

Average property value: 146,551

2. FK1

Google

Average property value: 107,299

3. FK3

Google

Average property value: 160,323

4. FK2

Google

