Here are the 13 areas of Falkirk which have been identified as most at risk of surface water flooding.

The at-risk areas are listed on Scottish Environment Protection Agency, showing the locations at the highest risk of surface water flooding. An area is considered at high risk if a flood event is likely to occur on average once in every ten years, or a 10 per cent chance of happening in any one year.

1. Glen Village area Risk: high likelihood. Google other Buy a Photo

2. Hallglen area Risk: high likelihood. Google 0 Buy a Photo

3. Shieldhill area Risk: high likelihood. Google other Buy a Photo

4. Beancross area Risk: high likelihood. Google other Buy a Photo

View more