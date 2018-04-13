There’s been a murder ...

Of all the many types of literature sold at Waterstones in Falkirk crime fiction must rate amongst the most popular - and there’s now a book club with regular meetings.

The theme of Monday’s session is “The Long Drop” by highly-rated Glasgow author Denise Mina (pictured), one of a relative few in Scotland whose name is instantly recognisable to enthusiasts of the genre as being among the best.

This novel is set in Glasgow in 1957 (when, for example, choking yellow smog caused by industrial pollution was still common), and is inspired by true events.

The meeting starts at 7.30pm and refreshments will be provided.