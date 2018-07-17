There’s a big doggy do in Slamannan this weekend

Pet owners will be able to take their canine cuties to a Companion Dog Show in Slamannan on Saturday.

The event, which is organised by photographer Carolyne Cowan, takes place on the seven acre property of West Arnloss from 8.30am to 10.45am, with judging starting at 11am.

Carolyne said: “This is the inaugural show of what will become a two-day dog extravaganza in a couple of years time, which will be held in a larger arena. We already have cash prizes in excess of £300 and a tombola stand valued over £300.”

This fun day out for dogs and their owners is also looking to raise money for a number of animal charities – including organisations and groups helping greyhounds and German shepherds.

As well as the competition for pedigree and other dogs there will also be games, a bouncy castle, stalls and refreshments available during the day.

Visit www.carriesoutherton.co.uk for more information.