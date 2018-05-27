The wheel turns for Larbert pottery boss

(From the Falkirk Herald in 1990): Internationally known potter Barbara Davidson of Larbert Pottery has moved into a new era.

Celebrating 21 years in business this year, adventurous Barbara has, in a sense, taken a step back in time by ignoring mass production and is now concentrating on the finer things in life.

Producing exclusive designs for the Crafts Carousel Exhibition (co-inciding with the Year of Culture) she has forged ahead to form a one-off collection that is on display at the Kelvingrove Art Gallery in Glasgow.

‘‘I think the people involved are trying to blow away the musty atmosphere you would normally associate with museums. Along with artists and craftsmen, they are trying to provide a working exhibition that will education everyone in general and perhaps make them more aware of what is going on in the world of art in the country today,’’ said Barbara.

It is a selling exhibition and, so far, Barbara has sold 11 out of 20 pieces especially designed for the occasion.

The futuristic range is created at Barbara’s Muirhall Farm, Larbert, studio.