The trumpet shall sound at Polmont Old Parish Church

The highly-regarded Antonine Ensemble have a special concert in Polmont Old Parish Church tonight, in aid of the restoration fund.

The audience will be treated to Handel’s thrilling aria from the Messiah, “The trumpet shall sound”, paired with Somnus; aria from his opera Semele - where the god of sleep resists being wakened from his slumber.

Mark Ashmore (bass) with trumpeter Elliott Harris is accompanied by the Ensemble, directed by Alison Hastie.

The evening (starts 7.30pm) also features Pachelbel’s Canon, Telemann’s Don Quizotte Overture, an Mendelssohn’s String Symphony No.2., rounding off with Bartok’s arrangement of Rumanian folk dances (“ending in a rush of whirling energy”).

Tickets, available at the door, are £6.