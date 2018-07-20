The perfect family home - both inside and out

This immaculate and modern Falkirk home is exactly what any family would be looking for.

Not only does it boast four bedrooms, it also has a stunning back garden with a gym located at the end of it.

This spectacular property could be yours for less than �400,000!

The home has a sense of luxury throughout and is also flexible enough to meet any family’s needs.

Going from the front doorway, you are welcomed by the bright hallway taking you into the downstairs area.

The living room and kitchen is open plan and has wrap-around windows with sliding doors which flood the room with light.

Also on the ground level is an inviting master bedroom which looks out on to the front of the house. This room could easily be converted into a closed living space if you wish.

There is also a dedicated entertainment room which features its own bar - perfect for family occasions - and just next to it is the dining room which has sliding doors leading you to the side porch and decking area featuring a hot tub!

The first floor feaures three well-proportioned bedrooms and a luxurious bathroom with twin sinks, a steam shower cubicle and bath with an integrated waterproof LCD TV.

This impressive home’s attractions doesn’t finish with the interior - outside there is a detached gym which has the potential to become anything you wish.

The garden is very low maintenence with no grass to keep up with. Instead it featured a three-tier patio area with a raised decking area which provides an excellent view of the local area. There is also an outdoor speaker system and fire pit, again perfect for entertaining!

Salachy, Cromwell Road West, Falkirk, is on the market with Caesar & Howie, For more information, visit caesarhowieproperty.co.uk.