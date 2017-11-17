The Kelpies win top visitor attraction prize

The Kelpies have won the best visitor attraction title in the annual Radio Forth Awards - after “transforming Falkirk into a five star tourism destination”.

The accolade was awarded at a glittering ceremony in Edinburgh’s Usher Hall, where guests included rugby legend Doddie Weir along with some of the UK’s best up and coming entertainers.

Forth present Ally Bally (pictured) said the iconic Helix Park structures - 30 metres tall and weighing more than 300 tonnes each - had were well worthy of the award.

On the same night Doddie Weir collected the Forth Contribution to Sports Award.

The Scottish rugby international was diagnosed with Motor Neurone Disease early in 2017 and since then has set up the Doddie Weir 5 Trust, pledging to find a cure for the disease which affects around 500 people in Scotland.

“With 61 caps for his country, Doddie Weir received the welcome he truly deserved at today’s Forth Awards, saying: “Well this is a total shock, I didn’t realise I was going to get presented with this.

“There are some real heroes here. We are here to try and make a difference, and a lot of good people have supported me.”

Meanwhile 80’s pop duo Hue and Cry sang hits incluiding Labour of Love and Looking for Lynda to celebrate their winning the Forth Contribution to Music Award.