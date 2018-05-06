The hunt is on for Falkirk’s ‘Angels’

People involved in Falkirk area heritage projects are being urged to enter this year’s Scottish Heritage Angel Awards.

The aim is to find those “Angels” who have played a special part in caring for, recording and celebrating the nation’s historic environment.

The awards scheme is open to groups, individuals, volunteers and professionals across Scotland, and the closing date for nominations is Friday, June 29.

Susan O’Connor, Director of the Scottish Civic Trust, said: “This awards scheme is about honouring the contribution made by those groups and individuals who rescue, record and celebrate Scotland’s historic buildings and places - many of whom volunteer their time.

“The awards also provide an important opportunity to recognise the positive difference that heritage projects make to local communities all over the country.

“I’m looking forward to this year’s nominations, which are sure to showcase the fantastic work being undertaken to protect and promote our historic environment.”

Launched in 2014 and funded by the Andrew Lloyd Webber Foundation (ALWF), and run by the Scottish Civic Trust in partnership with Historic Environment Scotland (HES) and Archaeology Scotland, the Awards celebrate groups and individuals who have gone above and beyond in their efforts to promote, protect and, in many cases, rescue Scotland’s heritage.

For full details on how to enter the awards, or submit a nomination, visit www.scottishheritageangelawards.org.uk.