The girls are back in town ...

Tickets for the only Scottish show in The Spice Girls reunion tour have gone on sale today - with prices ranging from £60 to more than £290.

The 1990s “girl power” group - minus Posh Spice - play BT Murrayfield Stadium on June 8, 2019.

Formed a generation ago in 1994 they became one of the most successful acts of that decade, but until now have not performed together since the London Olympics closing ceremony in 2012 - they last they toured together ten years ago.

However reaction to their reunion indicates there are plenty of fans who still see them as more than just another retro act.

Tickets went on sale today at 10.30am and can be acquired via at Ticketmaster - which has predictably been besieged by enquiries.

Ticketmaster reassured fans and urged them not to give up, commenting: “The site is humming and loads of you are getting your @SpiceGirls tickets this morning!

“If you’re still in the queue, don’t fret, there are plenty of tickets to go round.”

Ticket costs - Reserved Seat: £60.50 - £136.00

Spice Circle Premium Pitch Standing: £196.00

Official Platinum Tickets: £210.00 - £289.99

Pitch Standing: £77.00

Spice Up Your Life VIP (Spice Circle) Standing: £291.00

Zigazig ah VIP Standing: £176.00

Say You’ll Be There VIP (Seated): £231.00

Ambulant Disabled: £77.00 - £136.00 Wheelchair Ticket: £77.00 - £136.00