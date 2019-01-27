The Flying Scotsman is steaming back to the Forth

World-famous steam locomotive the Flying Scotsman will return to the Forth in May, with a special tour that will see it cross the Forth Rail Bridge once again.

Seen by many railway buffs as the ultimate icon of the great age of steam locomotion the famous engine - whose passage can pull crowds to rival a royal visit - will also take in Stirling Castle and the Fife coast during its scenic route around Central Scotland.

Roger Haynes, commercial director at SRPS Railtours, said: “We are delighted that in May, Flying Scotsman will haul our Forth Circle steam specials which cross the iconic Forth Bridge.

“The current operating schedule with details of how to book tickets is now live on the Flying Scotsman website.

“This will be updated throughout the year as there are a small number of additional tour dates to be confirmed”.

Since completion of its comprehensive overhaul by Riley & Son (E) Ltd in 2016, Flying Scotsman has been an ambassador for the National Railway Museum and for the UK’s railway heritage.

The locomotive is currently undergoing routine winter maintenance at the National Railway Museum in York,in preparation for its spring tour schedule.

Colin Green, Director at Riley & Son (E) Ltd, said: “Flying Scotsman is truly a special engine and after a successful operating tour in 2018, the famous engine still draws a crowd wherever it goes.

“We look forward to another successful year working in partnership with the National Railway Museum.

“I would also like to publicly thank my team who work very hard behind the scenes to make sure that Flying Scotsman is maintained and prepared ready for each journey.”

Flying Scotsman’s first trip of the year, the ‘Scotsman Salute’, took place on January 11as a special tribute to former owner Sir William McAlpine, who died last year.

Sir William played an important role in rescuing the locomotive and successfully owned and operated it for 23 years.

Thousands of people lined the route from London Kings Cross to York and attended a naming ceremony at the National Railway Museum to pay their respects.