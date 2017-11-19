The Christmas countdown begins at the Steeple today

Just a few hours to go now until the big switch-on in Falkirk town centre, which for many will mark the real start of the Christmas season.

Santa and his elves will be there, and the entertainment will include performances by Dionne Hickey, as well as the Big Bad Wolf Theatre Company, Children’s Theatre Bo’ness and Central Theatre Productions.

Also showing off their talent will be the winner of the recent Stars at the Steeple contest.

The action starts around 2.30pm, and the lights will be switched on just as it starts to get dark, towards 5pm.