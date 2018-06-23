The Big Top - and a chance to win tickets - comes to Falkirk

Zippo’s Circus is in Falkirk next week - and there’s still time to win a family ticket for five (to any show of your choice) by “liking” the group’s Facebook page before Monday.

Zippo’s has become an institution across the UK, winning standing ovations from audiences of all ages for its unique mix of entertainment and traditional acrobati skills.

But this year’s show at Falkirk Stadium is reckoned particularly special, as it’s celebrating 250 years of live circus as popular entertainment - while aiming to prove there is still plenty of life left in the concept.

Called Legacy, the show will be presented by “the world’s most famous Ringmaster”, Norman Barrett, MBE, who will also welcome back his colourful, fun-loving budgies - a perennial hit amongst children and adults alike.

Audiences can expect to see some of the amazing equestrian acts which first thrilled people in Georgian times still being performed by master horse riders The Khadikov Riders.

Their astonishing repertoire will include the recreation of a rarely seen and daring equestrian act called The Courier of Saint Petersburg.

There’s much more information about the actionp-packed show on Zippo’s Facebook page, along with the chance to win a ticket for five.

All you have to do is like the page (https://www.facebook.com/zippocircus/), share the page, and tag at least four friends in to the comments beneath the post.

The lucky winner will be chosen at random and announced on the page on Monday.

