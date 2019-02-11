Tesco’s Bags of Help centenary grants to deliver huge funding boost across Falkirk

Tesco is marking its centenary by offering community projects in Scotland the chance to bag their share of £100,000.

As part of the supermarket’s anniversary celebrations, community organisations from across Falkirk are being invited to share in the funding during two special Bags of Help voting rounds.

Tesco’s scheme allows customers to choose which community projects they would like to see benefit from the sale of carrier bags. Customers can vote with a blue token every time they shop in store.

Alec Brown, Tesco’s head of community said: “In 2019 we are celebrating a century of delivering great value for our customers.

“And what better way to celebrate this occasion than by using our flagship community grant scheme Bags of Help to support even more groups and organisations who are helping to make a difference across Britain.”

Throughout July and August the first two special funding rounds will concentrate on groups delivering heath and wellbeing benefits, with a particular focus on groups tackling cancer, heart disease and diabetes, in line with Tesco’s National Health partnership.

The scheme will run with community charity Groundwork.

Graham Duxbury, national chief executive, said: “This is an exciting time for Bags of Help, with many more communities given the opportunity to apply for larger amounts of funding that can make a positive, long-lasting legacy where they live.

“We look forward to seeing a wide-range of innovative projects that boost the health and wellbeing of our communities spring to life across Britain.”

So far in Falkirk, Bags of Help has awarded more than £100,000 to more than 40 local projects.

Anyone can nominate a project for Bags of Help and Bags of Help Centenary Grants, and organisations and groups looking to find out more or apply should visit www.tesco.com/bagsofhelp